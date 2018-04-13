Crown wants conditions on Montreal couple acquitted of terrorism-related offences extended

Quebec Crown prosecutors argue conditions imposed on a Montreal couple acquitted of terrorism-related offences should be extended.

Despite being acquitted, El Mahdi Jamali and Sabrine Djermane are still subject to a series of conditions, relating to peace bonds issued separately from the criminal trial.

They include not leaving Quebec, checking in with the RCMP on a weekly basis and not using social media.

Lawyers for Jamali have issued a counteroffer on those conditions while Djermane is expected to contest her conditions. That hearing has been postponed until Apr. 23.

Jamali, 20, and Djermane, 21, were each facing three charges:

Attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act.

Possession of an explosive substance.

Committing an act under the direction of, or for the profit of, a terrorist organization.

Djermane was found not guilty on all three charges.

Jamali was found guilty of possessing an explosive without a lawful excuse, but was released for time served, having been detained since 2015.

The Crown would like to see those conditions extended for a year, arguing the RCMP still has reason to fear Jamali and Djermane may consider committing a terrorist act.

Crown prosecutor, Richard Roy, says Djermane is expected to contest those conditions.

"In the meantime, what we are doing right now is building a summary in the form of the affidavit that has to be approved by the higher echelons of the RCMP in order to be approved in court," he said.

"Based on that, at the next court date, she will take position as to whether she challenges the application."

Meanwhile Jamali has made a counteroffer.

"Today he, through his counsel, gave us a counteroffer that we will study and will be submitted to the RCMP, which has the ultimate responsibility of enforcing these undertakings," said Roy.

Series of conditions

Both Jamali and Djermane currently have to respect the following conditions: