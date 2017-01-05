Other crows might prefer murders, but a Quebec City court has ruled that Moko's a one-man bird.

That man, Simon Pérusse, was in court Thursday to argue against a $650 fine for keeping the wild bird in captivity, which is against the law in Quebec.

Pérusse found Moko with a broken wing seven years and he says the bird now can't stand to be away from him for long.

"I leave for a month and he gets bored and tears all his feathers out. Once a bird is connected to a human like that, the bird can't handle being separated from them," Pérusse explained.

Moko often accompanies Pérusse to his job as a tour guide at the Huron village in nearby Wendake.

Simon Pérusse and the crow Moko can now live together without fear of fines. (Radio-Canada)

Pérusse was fined after he moved into an apartment building and the landlord filed a complaint with Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Wildlife.

Pérusse then began lobbying for a special permit.

Thursday's ruling cancelled the fine and lets Pérusse keep Moko as a pet.

The court's decision marks the second time in recent months that officials in Quebec have allowed a wild animal to stay with its adopted human family.

Last December, Quebec's wildlife ministry decided to allow a four-year-old orphaned deer to stay with the family that raised it after its mother was hit by a car.