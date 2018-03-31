From trap to table: An inside look at the first haul of Quebec snow crab season

Captain Bertrand Desbois sets off aboard the Dauphin III from the Port of Matane at 5 a.m., eager to check in on the first Quebec snow crab traps of the season, launched the night before.

Radio-Canada journalist Maxime Corneau accompanied the crew of seven on their first fishing expedition of 2018 and documented what he saw.

A winch lifts the heavy traps out of the water for sorting on deck. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

A few minutes out, the boat comes up alongside two pink buoys announcing the kilometre-long line where some 20 traps are sunk.

"It's a strong start, like last year," says Desbois as the traps are raised out of the water by a winch.

He stands and oversees the operation from his cabin; one eye on the horizon and the other on the crabs piling up on the sorting table.

The snow crab fishing season got off to an early start this year. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

At the sorting table, the most experienced workers toss the small crabs and females laden down with eggs back into the water while the younger recruits replace the quickly filling bins with empty ones.

At this first stop, 20 traps are emptied of their precious contents — 1,500 kilograms of crab.

Captain Bertrand Desbois watches his crew work from the cabin. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

After the line is put back in the water and the crowded traps are put in the hold, the fishermen take a break.

The process of hauling, rebaiting and relaunching traps will take more than 15 hours, but the fisherman work at a steady pace.

Desbois is hoping to match his quota from last year by bringing in 230,000 kilograms of crab this month. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

Captain Desbois will try to match last year's quota by harvesting 230,000 kilograms of crab in less than a month.

After this fishing season, it will be lobster off Anticosti Island, then halibut, shrimp and so on.

The small crew takes a break in between hauling and sorting the crab. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

After two hours of unloading at the dock, the majority of the thousands of kilograms of crab caught that day will head west to supply the family fish counter in Quebec City.

The truck will leave in the middle of the night, around 1:30 a.m., after the official weigh-in.

The delivery truck makes stops along the six-hour route before arriving at the Desbois family fish counter in Quebec City. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

The delivery truck that goes to Quebec stops from time to time to deliver small quantities of crab to long-standing fish markets.

After six hours of driving, buyers are already lining up at the fish counter of Marché du Vieux-Port.

Nobody hesitates to shell out $7.95 per pound of fresh crab.

Raphaël Vézina, chef at Laurie Raphaël restaurant in Quebec City, had a process for cooking up fresh crab from the market. (Raphaël Vézina/Radio-Canada)

Among them is chef Raphaël Vézina, co-owner of Laurie Raphaël on Dalhousie Street.

"It's the first product to come after a long winter," said Vézina as he walks back to his restaurant.

His recipe for cooking crab is simple. Boil a large pot of salt water and throw in a few crab sections for eight minutes, no more or less.

Chef Raphaël Vézina says he likes to keep his crab dishes simple. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

The crab is then put on ice, shelled and inspected with a black light to ensure no piece of shell will end up on customer's plate.

"It's a product that we're so lucky to have. It's part of our wealth," says Vézina. "For a Quebec chef, it's fabulous."