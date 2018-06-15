Why hundreds of Quebec daycare workers are still on strike

A strike pitting public daycare workers in Laval and Montreal against their employers has dragged on for more than a week, leaving thousands of parents scrambling to find alternative care for their children.

Jeanne Bouteaud and her husband have already spent close to $1,000 on babysitters for their two-year-old son — and her husband has been trying to work from home.

"I'm just in complete despair," Bouteaud told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I can't believe that it's still going on."

Workers at 57 daycares have been on strike at public daycares since last Wednesday. Their strike is expected to continue until at least next Monday.

In all, more than 1,300 workers are on strike. With no end to the conflict in sight, here's a breakdown of the unresolved issues and what to expect going forward.

What do the workers want?

The workers have been without a collective agreement since March 2015, and they have held multiple, one-day strikes over the past several months.

Salaries aren't the sticking point.

Their main concerns relate to scheduling, seniority and working conditions, Tania Valdez, treasurer for the Montreal-Laval CPE union, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Valdez said employers want to be able to send home casual workers without warning if it turns out more children are absent than expected.

"How do you live your life if you don't know how many hours are on your paycheck?" she said.

Valdez said employees also want some control over their own schedules and the groups they will lead, as well as more control over the hours set aside for planning their work.

What do the employers want?

Chantal Bellavance, a spokesperson for the Association Patronale nationale des CPE, which represents the daycare employers, said unions in other regions have been prepared to compromise.

She urged the union in Montreal and Laval to compromise, as well, and put and an end to the strike.

"This conflict places many families in a precarious situation and that is why it must stop," she said in a statement.

Bellavance acknowledged the employers want the flexibility to send some casual workers home in exceptional circumstances.

Why have some CPE workers reached agreements in principle, while others haven't?

Not all daycare workers have been involved in the dispute.

Some CPE workers in the Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region reached an agreement in principle with their employers on Wednesday, while similar agreements were also reached in the Eastern Townships earlier this month, in the Outaouais region in April, and in the Montérégie in March.

Valdez said the collective agreements differ from region to region, and she said her association has been around longer than most and wasn't prepared to give up certain rights for which they had already fought.

What's next?

The latest round of negotiations was scheduled for this morning.

The workers' union is expected to respond to the employers' most recent offer.