Two days of planned strikes at more than 400 CPEs have been cancelled after the Quebec government and the union representing workers reached an agreement-in-principle.

About 11,000 members of the CSN, the labour federation representing early childhood educators at daycare centres across the province, were set to walk off the job today. Some planned to rally at the National Assembly in Quebec City.

The tentative agreement will be presented to the hundred-or-so delegates of the workers' union next Tuesday, Nov. 14. Members will then vote on the terms of the agreement.

Until then, the union says, no details of the deal will be released.

This is "good news for all parties, but especially for families in Quebec," Minister of Families Luc Fortin said in a statement.

At the end of October, workers at the same daycares staged a one-day strike.

The union has been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2015, and has criticized budget cuts and changes to workers' retirement plans proposed by the government.