"Keep in mind, we are not professional pilots," says Parker Regan, as he attempts to take off in a Boeing 747-400.

Parker is seated at a desk transformed into a pretend cockpit. In front of him are three large computer screens and a console — the Boeing's controls.

"We are just using this to train," explains Parker's co-pilot, Dylan McMahon, "so we will be ready when we actually fly in an actual aircraft."

Parker, a Grade 7 student at Massey-Vanier High School and Dylan, who's in Grade 8 in the school's French-language wing, are among 50 students at the Cowansville high school participating in the aeronautical training program.

The program is run by Aviation Connection, a non-profit agency co-founded by Camil Dumont and his wife, Catherine Tobenas, both passionate aviators.

Camil Dumont and his wife, Catherine Tobenas, sit in the Piper PA-16 aircraft that's now part of the Aero Lab at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que.

They want to ignite that same passion in young people through STEM education — a curriculum based on an interdisciplinary and applied approach to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Quebec is already a leader in aeronautics. The goal of Aviation Connection is to help groom the next generation of scientists and engineers to work in the industry.

"Aviation is fun, and you can go so far when you get into aviation," says Tobenas. "It opens your horizons. It's like your perspective is much wider: you see the world with different eyes."

There are eight computer stations in the Aero Lab, each equipped with multiple screens, pedals and consoles. They simulate different types of airplanes, even helicopters.

Dylan's eyes light up when he talks about "lifting off" the whirly bird.

"The helicopter is pretty tricky at first, but it's easy when you get used to the controls," the 13-year-old says.

Dylan McMahon is passionate about aviation and the Aero lab gives him a chance to imagine what it's like to fly until he gets to experience the real thing. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

"Our main goal is not to teach them about everything because there are many instruments," explains Kahima Gagnon, the lab instructor.

Gagnon learned to fly with the Air Cadets and is now completing her commercial licence and happy to share her knowledge with the next generation.

"If they are able to read the altimeter, the VSI (Vertical Speed Indicator) and the air speed indicator, that's good for now, and later we can teach them more," Gagnon says.

Jacob Bachand pretends to fly the Piper parked in the Aero Lab. (CBC/Rebecca Martel)

More than just simulators

"This plane is a Piper PA-16 1947," says Dumont, showing off a real plane that sits in the Aero Lab, situated right next to the school's library.

"It's a good contrast," Dumont says. "It shows that education is not only in books."

The plane was rolled into the school as a flashy prop, to get the students talking, but it's also there for some hands-on activities with a mechanic.

Camil Dumont, the president and co-founder of Aviation Connection, says the goal of the Aero Lab is to ignite a passion for STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — and groom Quebec's next generation of aeronautical workers.

Initiative takes off

Now that Cowansville has an Aero Lab, other places are hearing about it and want a project in their community, too.

Granby Industrial, an agency promoting industrial development in the region, has approached Aviation Connection to see if Granby could have its own Aero Lab in September.

There are a dozen companies in the aeronautical sector already located in Granby, 80 kilometres east of Montreal. They are subcontractors for the big names in the industry, and those smaller companies are finding it hard to find the workers they need in Quebec.

The Aero Lab won't fix the worker shortage overnight, but if it can bring more students to some of the vocational training schools, CEGEP training programs or any of the specialized schools in aeronautics in the province, then the co-founders of Aviation Connection say it will be mission accomplished.

Parker Regan is just happy the program landed at his school first.

"It's basically just like you're flying a real aircraft," Parker says. "It's really amazing how they can actually have this come to the school and that we can all use this — and it's free. It's really awesome."