Police say a 30-year-old man is the prime suspect in a Cowansville shooting that sent him and a 26-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries Sunday evening.

Quebec provincial police say they started receiving calls around 7 p.m. for gunshots heard at an apartment building on des Bouleaux Street in the town about 90 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau confirmed at least one of the two lived at the unit where they were found.

Both are in stable condition and expected to survive. The man was more seriously hurt than the woman, police say.

He has undergone surgery and is under police surveillance in hospital as he recovers. Police are waiting for permission from doctors so they can question him.

It is still unclear how the man and woman are connected.

There are a number of witnesses that investigators have yet to meet, Bilodeau said, and some of them may have seen parts of what happened.

The street, in a residential area of the town, has several apartment buildings on it. A large section of the road has been cordoned off with police tape.

An SQ command post and investigators are at the scene.