Montreal police have set up a command post in Côte-des-Neiges to investigate the July shooting that left a 32-year-old in critical condition.

The SPVM will be located in front of 3335 Linton Ave. and will be going door-to-door to seek information in what they're calling an attempted murder.

​The man was shot just before 5:00 a.m. on July 16 on Linton near Decelles Ave. When police arrived the man was lying on his back on the ground and had been hit by several bullets.

Police have now released a description of the suspect in the shooting. He is described as black, a French speaker about 30 years old, five feet seven inches tall and between 170 and 175 pounds.

He has gold-coloured mid-ear length dreadlocks with blond tips and was wearing a dress shirt over top of a white roundneck T-shirt and black Dickies pants.

He was driving a blue hatchback or crossover-type vehicle that has tires with black rims.

The command post will be open between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.