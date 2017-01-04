The Sûreté du Québec say police have found two bodies in the water during a search and rescue operation near Coteau-du-Lac, Que., located about 24 kilometres southwest of Montreal island.

Police say two men in their 20s were reported missing Tuesday evening after they had gone hunting, travelling in a small boat on the icy St. Lawrence River.

Firefighters and police searched for the hunters late into Tuesday night and resumed their search early Wednesday.

The SQ has not yet confirmed that the bodies found in the water are the missing hunters.