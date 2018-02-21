Montreal police say they have arrested six people in connection with a stabbing in Côte Saint-Luc.

Police got a 911 call just before 9 p.m. Tuesday about an armed assault that had taken place at the corner of Kildare Road and Eldridge Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a home near Léger Avenue and Kildare Road.

The 25-year-old man had stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim told officers at the scene there were at least three suspects involved, but they had all fled.

Overnight, police arrested six people, three women ages 18, 20, and 24, and three men ages 17, 20 and 23. They will meet with investigators Wednesday morning.

A motive for the attack is not yet known. Police are also trying to determine whether the victim and the suspects know each other.