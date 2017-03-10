Quebec provincial police say the kidnapping of Cora restaurant president Nicholas Tsouflidis was not related to organized crime, and no ransom was paid.

The Sûreté du Québec said at least two men in a blue sedan showed up at the 44-year-old's home on Grand Saint-Charles Road in Mirabel around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and kidnapped him.

Police say at least two men in a blue sedan showed up at Nicholas Tsouflidis's Mirabel home, pictured, Wednesday night and kidnapped him. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A 911 call about the kidnapping was made from the Tsouflidis house.

Tsouflidis was found tied up in a ditch around 6 a.m. Thursday, at the corner of Dagenais Boulevard and Montée Champagne in Laval.

Passersby found Tsouflidis in a ditch on Montée Champagne in Laval early Thursday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Lt. Martine Asselin said investigators have ruled out any links to organized crime, but she did not explain how.

Tsouflidis has been the president of the restaurant chain since 2008. His mother, Cora Tsouflidou, opened the first Cora location in Montreal in 1987.

The SQ is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-659-4264.