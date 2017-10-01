A co-op restaurant, that has been a staple for artists, families and students in Montreal's Centre-Sud since it was founded by two single mothers in 2003, is striving to remain in the area after the building it's in was sold.

Café Coop Touski is a colourful enclave on a quiet strip of Ontario Street, located at the eastern end of the Ville-Marie borough. Mismatched tables and vintage furniture are spread throughout out three rooms with worn-out wood floors.

"It is kind of an old house," says Kelly Schwab, one of its roughly 25 members. There is no boss at Touski, as the text on its painted facade says.

Schwab was perched on top of one of the picnic tables scattered in the café's backyard Thursday as the co-op launched a campaign called "Touski persists" to raise funds for its relocation.

The group is ramping up efforts to find somewhere else to go once its lease ends in May, and new owners take possession of the building.

'A radiating place for the Centre-Sud'

The co-op is hoping to raise $20,000 to build an industrial kitchen in whatever new place it finds, since the options for renting a place in the area that already has one are limited.

For many of the members, leaving the Centre-Sud, or even the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood, isn't an option. They say there's a need in the area for the co-op as a hub of low-cost food, and art and music events — especially as they see other Montreal co-ops, such as L'Artère, fold.

"It's the rallying place, a radiating place of the Centre-Sud," said Caroline Reeves, one of the founders. "If the Touski leaves, what's left?"

The Centre-Sud's Café Coop Touski is raising money to help fund its move from the space it's been in for 14 years. (Coop Touski/Facebook)

Single, young moms unite

The idea for the café came after Reeves and Catherine Josion met at an unemployment office in their early 20s, both with a two-year-old toddler in arm.

Both women were struggling to create a home for themselves and their children.

They had the help of an organization called Mères avec pouvoir (MAP), which provides affordable housing and child care for young single mothers, but they wanted to expand their community of little families in a neighbourhood lacking green space and healthy food options.

Touski's backyard two summers ago. (Coop Touski/Facebook)

They joined forces with another mother in the area, took a business start-up course, built a plan, applied for grants, and started telling the neighbourhood about it.

"A year later, it was happening," says Josion. "It really created a little buzz."

Families' urban escape

For Myriam Larose, a regular patron, it still is. She says she enjoys the shows and the gatherings, and she comes with her boyfriend when they don't feel like cooking.

"Knowing that at the beginning it was [two] single mothers, who met at the welfare office, and the fact we're here all these years later, it's really great," said Larose, glancing over every once in while at her two-year-old daughter playing in the yard.

"It's going to be difficult to find another place like this…. It's not a stressful place — like, I've got mine over there running all over the place and I feel relatively safe," she said with a laugh.

Inside, Charlène Debruyne and Thomas Barucche were finishing up a meal while their two-and-a-half-year-old, Gaspard, made use of the play area next to their table.

Charlène Debruyne and Thomas Barucche say they hope to see the Touski find new place in their neighbourhood because they like going there with friends and their son Gaspard. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

"For us, it's really important for it to endure. We couldn't really understand why it was closing because it's always busy," said Dubruyne.

Adélie Bellemarre found Touski a year or so after it opened and worked there for eight years. It's how she met her life partner, with whom she has two children. She was carrying one of them — a two-month-old — in a sling on her chest at the campaign launch.

"It's really a second home when you really get involved," Bellemarre said, standing among a group of three other former members, two which also met their partners working at the restaurant.

From left, Mickaël Clément-Ménard, Yan Chevalier, Adélie Bellemarre and Jean-Philippe Villemure all used to work at Touski and say it's where they made most of their friends. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

"It's when I started feeling like a Montrealer for the first time," said Mickaël Clément-Ménard, who is from the Laurentians, of joining the co-op.

An opportunity to start fresh

Schwab, who's worked there for a year now, is taking the move in stride. She sees it an opportunity to start fresh.

She talked about the potential she saw in, for example, an old warehouse she found on the corner of de Rouen and Montgomery streets while walking the other day.

It had stamped steel ceilings emblematic of "beautiful Montreal craftsmanship," and three garage doors she thinks could be replaced with glass doors.

"We're going to find something that'll work, and that'll be different. That will be interesting and unique, but not this, and that's OK."