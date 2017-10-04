The Couillard government will reconsider the province's consultation on systemic racism, after some Liberal MNAs said it had contributed to their party's painful byelection defeat in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hébert Monday.

"For today, we continue in the same direction, but for this commission, we are going to think about it," the premier said on his way into the Liberals' morning caucus meeting.

Four working groups are studying the barriers that minorities face in terms of housing, employment, and the education and health systems. A public forum is planned for November.

A woman records on her phone as Quebec Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Minister Kathleen Weil makes an announcement about the fight against systemic discrimination and racism on July 20, 2017 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

However, the Parti Québécois and Coalition Avenir Québec are both calling for the work to be abandoned, saying it amounts to putting Quebec society on trial. They've said the Liberals are trying to stir divisions for political gain.

The cost of the consultations has also nearly doubled, from $500,000 to $900,000 since July.

Philippe Couillard said it's unacceptable that some people feel they are excluded from work and housing, however, it's time for the government to reflect on whether the process is going in the right direction.

He wouldn't say whether the consultations would be cancelled, saying he wanted to discuss options with his caucus first.

Political backlash

The premier said political backlash against the consultations contributed to his party's dismal results in Louis-Hébert.

"Unfortunately, what was said by some political leaders played a role," he said.

Other factors also contributed to the loss, Couillard surmised, including the fact the Quebec Liberal Party's original candidate dropped out of the race and that voters in the Quebec City riding were attached to their previous MNA, former minister Sam Hamad.

Hamad had been shut out of cabinet for a year before quitting politics.