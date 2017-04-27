A construction worker who fell six metres Thursday morning at a worksite at the Port of Montreal has died.

The man was on a crew working on a major renovation of the Iberville passenger terminal for cruise ships at the Alexandra Pier in the Old Port.

Port of Montreal spokesperson Sophie Roux said the port administration is "deeply saddened" by the death.

She said the man was employed by a contractor working on the cruise terminal, C&G Beaulieu Inc.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board, known by its French acronym CNESST, is investigating the accident.