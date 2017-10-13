Conor Nickerson is getting international attention for his photo project, Childhood, where he Photoshopped his adult self into moments captured on camera from his youth.

The McGill Schulich School of Music student posted photos from his series on Reddit, a site that bills itself as the front page of the internet, and by the end of the day his post had gained massive traction.

The innocuous images show him as a toddler with a birthday cake, playing with toys on the floor, or sitting casually on the lawn — with his adult self Photoshopped into the scene.

Nickerson said his photo series has connected with people emotionally. (submitted by Conor Nickerson)

To match the clothing style of the era, the 20-year-old dressed in some of his father's old clothes from the time.

He said many people have felt an emotional connection to the project and started contacting him about how it reminded them of themselves.

"One woman said she had mental health issues and a therapist told her to get in touch with her younger self," Nickerson said.

Nickerson is a self-taught photographer who is currently studying music at McGill University. (submitted by Conor Nickerson)

The project started when Nickerson went home to rural Massachusetts during spring break.

He never studied photography and the works are the product of his self-taught photography and Photoshopping abilities.

He learned Photoshop from YouTube tutorials and trial and error.