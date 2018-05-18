Confusing Châteauguay road sign caused Hamilton woman's death, family claims in lawsuit

The family of a Hamilton woman who was killed last year in a head-on collision on Highway 30 in Châteauguay is blaming Quebec's Transport Ministry for her death.

They filed a lawsuit in Quebec Superior Court this week, saying the ministry knew about "misleading" signs around the exit where the accident occurred. The signs were replaced two days after the fatal crash, in which four people died.

The Downer family was heading home to Hamilton overnight April 11, 2017, driving west on Highway 30 near Châteauguay, a suburb southwest of Montreal, when they collided with another car coming from the opposite direction.

Carole Downer, who was sitting in the front passenger seat next to her daughter Vanessa, was killed. She was 56.

All three people in the other car — Pierre Proulx, Raymonde Bouchard and their 14-year grandson — also died.

Second fatal accident at that exit

It was the second fatal accident around the Haute-Rivière Road exit since it opened in 2012; both have involved drivers taking the wrong ramp and heading into oncoming traffic.

Two drivers died after their cars collided in 2015. One of them was headed in the wrong direction when they crashed into each other.

The lawsuit says these incidents were caused by misleading signs indicating how to get onto Highway 30 eastbound from Haute-Rivière Road.

Carole Downer's daughter, Vanessa, and husband Wellington are suing the Quebec government for failing to fix confusing signs at a Highway 30 on-ramp. (CHCH Hamilton)

That on-ramp sign is located right before westbound off-ramp, confusing drivers.

"I was so angry and [at first] it never dawned on me that the sign could be the reason they were coming down the wrong way," Vanessa Downer, 29, said in an interview with Hamilton's local news channel, CHCH.

Vanessa and Wellington Downer, Carole's husband, are the ones filing the lawsuit. They are asking for a total of $4 million in damages, which includes compensation for the injuries they suffered as well.

'Two families ripped apart'

The lawsuit accuses the Transport Ministry of depriving the Downers of their right to security because of its "failure … to install proper signage or thereafter correct said faulty, improper, non-standard and confusing road signage."

It says officials in Châteauguay, including then mayor Nathalie Simon and police investigators, were aware of several instances of vehicles taking the wrong ramp at Haute-Rivière.

In 2013, according to the lawsuit, the city's municipal council sent a letter to the provincial Transport Ministry, asking that it do something about the signs. The Ministry declined to comment on the accident, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

None of the claims contained in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

While he was still in hospital, Wellington Downer remembers a nurse telling him, "'It took your wife to give her life for them to fix the sign,'" he said in the interview with CHCH.

The Downer family was driving westbound on Highway 30, heading home from visiting a sick relative, when they collided with a car travelling in the wrong direction. (CHCH Hamilton)

"Two families were ripped apart," he added.

Vanessa Downer and her father Wellington were both badly hurt in the accident and are still undergoing physiotherapy for their injuries.

Vanessa's sisters, Thérèse and Céline, were sitting in the back seat and were hurt too, but are not part of the lawsuit.

The family had been visiting a sick relative in Saint-Hubert and were on their way home when the accident happened.