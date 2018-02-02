Concordia University says it has changed its mind and will now allow its student union to choose the undergraduates who will sit on its new sexual violence prevention task force.

The plan to establish the task force was announced after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced last month in the English department's creative writing program.

It's one of several measures the university is taking in response to the allegations.

However, the task force itself became the subject of controversy earlier this week, when the Concordia Student Union (CSU) criticized how the students on the task force were being selected.

Usually, the student union appoints students to represent its peers on university committees.

But in this case, the university said it asked interested students who were knowledgeable about existing policies to apply directly to the university administration for a position on the task force.

A CSU spokesperson had said appointing students without consulting the CSU showed "indifference" to student representation.

But on Friday afternoon, Concordia announced it changed its mind — it will allow the CSU to choose the student representatives.

"Because our overriding goal is to finalize, as soon as possible, the membership of the task force so it can begin its work, the university will accede to the CSU Executive's request to control the selection process for undergraduates," Concordia University spokesperson Mary-Jo Barr said in a statement.

Any undergraduate student in good academic standing who wants to be on the task force can apply through the CSU.