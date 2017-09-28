A Concordia University varsity football player is urging university sports regulators to address concussions and player safety after he and a teammate took hard hits in a game last Sunday, none of which resulted in penalties.

Playing against the Laval Rouge et Or last Sunday, Stingers quarterback Trenton Miller was hit from the side and knocked to the ground by defensive back Gabriel Ouellet.

'[These hits] are not in the line with the spirit of the game, and frankly, they should just never happen.' - Concordia Stingers quarterback Trenton Miller

"It's one of the most brutal hits of my career," Miller wrote on Facebook, where he posted a video about his experience, urging RSEQ, Quebec's student sports regulatory body, and U Sports Canada to make player safety a priority.

"My parents shouldn't have to watch my game and worry about me dying on the football field," he said in the video, which has garnered nearly 50,000 views since it was posted Tuesday.

"They shouldn't have to worry about me getting seriously injured just for choosing to play the game I most love."

Ouellet did not receive a penalty nor was he expelled from the game.

In the same game, Stingers receiver James Tyrell went flying after he took a hit to the head, apparently in full view of the referee.

A spokesperson for the team could not say if Tyrell had suffered a concussion but said he "is being evaluated day by day."

Miller said these "horrific and unjustly violent hits" have no place in football.

"They're not in the line with the spirit of the game, and frankly, they should just never happen."

Concordia Stingers receiver James Tyrrell took hit Sunday0:25

RSEQ investigating

Following the incident, the Stingers launched a complaint that the RSEQ is now investigating. The team isn't commenting on the incident until the RSEQ issues a formal decision, expected Friday.

Miller says in the video that he hopes he can help bring about change by sharing his story — not just for himself but for teammates, one of whom also took a hard hit in Sunday's game that was not penalized, opponents and the next generation of players.

"Now is the time to really take player safety seriously," he said.

"We need to do this so parents can confidently put their sons in pads and let them play this great game without worrying about harming their future."