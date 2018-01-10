Concordia University president Alan Shepard said the university is launching a multi-pronged response to allegations of sexual misconduct in the English department's creative-writing program.

In a brief news conference Wednesday afternoon, Shepard said the university will investigate allegations raised in a blog post by Mike Spry, a former creative-writing student who hobnobbed with some of the program's professors.

In addition to the investigation, the university will meet students, faculty and staff in the program "to listen, support and chart a path forward," the president said, as well as launch a university-wide assessment of its environment.

"We're not trying to sweep anything under the rug. That's not my style, for people who know me," Shepard said.

Spry's post, which went online early Monday, does not name anyone, but refers to professors routinely harassing, abusing and inappropriately dating students, as well as "drunken nights of misbehaviour" that Spry said were commonplace over his 14-year association with the university.

The university initially issued an online statement Monday which referred to the blog post alleging the program has been a predatory environment for female students.

"I am disturbed by what I read in the blog post. These allegations are serious and will be treated seriously," Shepard said in Monday's statement.

Since Spry's blog post went online, some members of Montreal's writing community have come forward to tell stories of their experiences in the department.

Most notably, award-winning author Heather O'Neill told CBC News she was sexually harassed by a Concordia creative writing professor in the 1990s.