Police are asking for the public's help finding the associate dean of graduate studies at McGill University's Schulich School of Music, Eleanor Stubley, who has been missing since Monday.

Her family is concerned for her safety and says she needs medication, which she does not have.

Colleagues at McGill hadn't noticed her absence all week because Stubley is on a six-month sabbatical which started July 1.

Stéphane Lemelin, the chair of the department of performance at the Schulich School of Music, has known Stubley for three years and said she had significant responsibilities in her role.

'Trying to support each other'

He said the sabbatical was giving Stubley time to conduct research for her interdisciplinary study projects.

Lemelin said members of the leadership team at McGill are in touch with Stubley's family and working to help find her.

"We are all trying to support one another and help to any extent we can," he said.

Diane Urhammer has known Stubley for about 20 years and said people at the Yellow Door Choir, where she is a member, are shocked at her disappearance — Stubley was director of the choir from 1997 to 2013.

"I wouldn't say it was like her to go off and not tell anyone that she was going, or where she was going," Urhammer said.

She said the community doesn't know what to do to help and is circulating information on Stubley's disappearance via social media.

Last seen in Montreal's Southwest borough

Stubley is 57, five feet three inches tall and uses a wheelchair or forearm crutches. (Montreal police)

Stubley is 57, five feet three inches tall and uses a wheelchair or forearm crutches to get around. She weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen Monday night around 8:30 p.m. in the Southwest borough near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Saint-Philippe streets.

Stubley was driving her blue adapted 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan with licence plate 238 RQL.

According to her profile on the McGill website, in addition to her work at the university she has worked with Canadian and international ensembles including the Massey Singers, Elektra, Laapula, the Bach Festival Orchestra, and members of the Canadian Opera Company.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.