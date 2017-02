A woman was seriously injured Monday morning when the car she was in collided with a school bus.

According to Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Joyce Kemp, the collision occurred around 9 a.m. on Route 201 near Sainte-Marie Road in Saint-Clet. The location is about 31 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

About 15 students were on the bus at the time. Seven or eight were taken to hospital as a preventive measure, Kemp said.

The cause of the collision is still unknown.