After months of complaints from homeowners affected by spring flooding in Quebec, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says he will announce Tuesday morning "new measures" in support of Montreal-area flood victims.
The minister will be in Montreal's West Island for a news conference at 10 a.m. He will be accompanied by Jim Beis, the borough mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The area was one of the worst hit by the flooding that inundated hundreds of homes.
A number of residents have been waiting for delayed inspection reports that would give them the go ahead to repair their homes and the compensation they need to do so.
Meanwhile, the clock ticks down before winter and many of the homeowners say they lost a significant amount of their houses' insulation as well as heating.
In July, Coiteux said he'd hired a task force to speed up the process and that the reports would be ready by mid-August.
But Sunday, several dozen frustrated homeowners who had still not received the promised reports held a rally in the West Island to protest the government's response to the spring floods.