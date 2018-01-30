A major outage of Cogeco's telephone network has left thousands of customers across the province without service.

About 300,000 clients are not able to make nor receive any calls.

The system went down Tuesday afternoon at around 4 p.m. By Tuesday night, service was still not restored and Cogeco said it did not know when the issue would be resolved.

A company spokesperson told Radio-Canada that technicians are trying to figure out what caused the widespread outage.

Quebec provincial police will increase patrols in affected areas right across the province.

If someone has to call 911 for an emergency, authorities say affected customers should call from a cell phone or, if they have no cell phone they should go to the house of a neighbour who is not a Cogeco customer.