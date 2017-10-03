Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre is promising to build a new sports complex in Lachine.

In a statement, Équipe Denis Coderre says residents of Lachine have been asking for this complex for years. It would be built behind Dalbé-Viau, a French-language high school in Lachine.

"By investing in structures that are accessible to all, we are offering spaces where children and families can enjoy themselves and grow, contributing to their retention on the island of Montreal," Coderre said.

The Équipe Denis Coderre candidate for Lachine, Catherine Ménard, said the proposed complex's double gymnasium would help local athletes who now rely on borrowing nearby school gyms.

The sports complex would also include pools and a community centre.

The sports complex would be built behind Dalbé-Viau, a French-language high school in Lachine. (Elias Abboud/CBC)

Coderre says the complex would be completed during his next mandate as mayor if he is re-elected.

The announcement gave Équipe Denis Coderre the opportunity to highlight its track record of promoting sports in Montreal.

It said the city spent $117 million on 105 sports infrastructure projects during Coderre's first term.