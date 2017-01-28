Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre left for a brief three-day mission to France and Germany on Saturday to promote the city's 375th anniversary and the Metropolis World Congress, to be held in Montreal next June.

Coderre will travel to Lyon and Nice, France, as well as to Berlin, Germany, to meet with fellow politicians.

In particular, the mayor intends to demonstrate his support for the people of Nice and of Berlin who have been affected by recent terrorist attacks.

In Lyon, Coderre will meet Mayor Gérard Collomb to discuss the Montréal en lumières festival which will be celebrated in Lyon next February, and the new direct Air Canada link between the two cities.