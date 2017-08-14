Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will give details today about his downtown development plan, just three months ahead of the municipal election, Nov. 5.

Coderre plans to make his announcement at 2 p.m. Monday, from the Belvedere at Mount Royal Park.

The mayor has made a series of announcements in recent years about his administrations's urban planning priorities. It is unclear how this latest announcement fits in with these goals.

This time last year, Coderre announced an ambitious plan to rejuvenate Montreal's downtown area, including opening up the waterfront, developing green space and transforming abandoned buildings.

He also said the city was hoping to persuade 50,000 more people to live downtown by 2030. It was part of a 15-year strategy that would see more young people, seniors and families move into the city centre.

The City of Montreal's plan to revampe Ste-Catherine Street West included wider, heated sidewalks. (City of Montreal)

In March 2015, Coderre unveiled a city-wide plan to spruce up the waterfront, citing the success of planning and development in Toronto as an inspiration.

That plan included construction projects like the creation of a swimming area at the Old Port's Clock Tower, and new beaches in Verdun and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The Verdun beach — promised for this year's 375th anniversary — is still not finished. It is now scheduled to open next year.

Coderre also announced plans for a new and improved Ste-Catherine Street in May 2015, including reduced speed limits, fewer parking spots and heated sidewalks.

Construction on the redevelopment was supposed to begin in spring 2017, but that has yet to happen.