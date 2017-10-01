Projet Montréal mayoral candidate Valérie Plante is criticizing her opponent, incumbent mayor Denis Coderre for turning down several debate invitations, saying one in French and one in English is enough.

"My team has accepted all debates," Plante told CBC News on Sunday. "When you do an election campaign, it's part of the deal to do debates. It's one of the basic principles of democracy."

Plante said the fact Coderre doesn't want to do more than the two faceoffs ahead of the Nov. 5 municipal election shows "he's not willing to talk about his record."

Coderre said he would only be participating in two debates — one in French and one in English — but Plante says the hour-long back-and-forths aren't enough time to cover all the relevant subjects.

"I'm telling Denis Coderre, 'Come on, bring it on,' this is what Montrealers want and that's what they deserve," she said.

CBC Montreal requested a two-part debate between Projet Montréal leader Plante and incumbent Coderre to air on television and radio.

Plante's team agreed to both but Coderre's declined.

D. Coderre refused to take part in 9 electoral debates. Montrealers should be able to hear both visions presented to them #polmtl #mtl2017 pic.twitter.com/OlyBuDWzIV — @projetmontreal

The one in French is being put on by the Metropolitan Montreal Board of Trade at the Sheraton Centre, Oct. 19.

Both Plante and Coderre have said they will attend that one. As for the debate in English, Coderre is expected to attend one co-hosted by the Montreal Gazette, CJAD and CTV, for which the date has not been set.

According Équipe Coderre spokesperson Catherine Maurice, an English debate will take place at Concordia's Oscar Peterson Hall. No more details are currently available.

"The mayor will do one big debate in French and in English. For the rest, we're focusing on our work in the field," said Marc-André Gosselin, another spokesperson.

Projet Montréal has been actively criticizing the move on social media following Coderre's refusal.

Denis Coderre explained Sunday at a breaking ground ceremony for the new CBC/Radio-Canada building why only two debates were being held before the elections. (CBC)

The party posted on Twitter that "Montrealers deserve to hear the two visions that we are offering them."

Coderre countered, saying that for four years he's been attending events, meeting people and taking their questions.

"Yesterday we had seven events. I'm in the field all the time, working 16 hours a day so people know the greatness that we have here in Montreal," he said.

According to Radio-Canada, Coderre and Plante received seven other debate invitations. Plante accepted at least five of them.

In order to participate in a debate, candidates must have racked up at least 10 per cent of pollers' support and must represent a party with candidates in at least three electoral districts.