Sole man: Montreal Catholic priest spends day off salvaging shoes for the homeless

Jean-Pierre Couturier kept his hobby a secret for nearly two decades.

His weekly escape from his spiritual work as a Catholic priest at Mission Marie-Auxiliatrice in Rivière-des-Prairies has outfitted hundreds of Montreal's homeless with shoes Couturier mends.

The priest spends his day off, Thursdays, repairing old shoes for people who live on the street. People donate many of their belongings, but Couturier — whose name happens to translate to 'tailor' — saw there was a need for footwear.

After Couturier fixes the shoes, he brings them to the Maison du Père shelter on René-Lévesque Blvd. in Montreal. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC) His workshop is a little enclave in the basement of Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal, where he used to work. Uneven piles of shoes cover and surround his little desk.

When you ask Couturier if his cobbling for the homeless feels like God's work, or his version of the pope washing the poor's feet, he laughs.

"It's my day off!" he said on CBC Radio One's Daybreak Tuesday morning. He admits it lines up with his Christian way of life, but said "it came out of necessity."

It all started with a complaint about a bad smell

About 20 years ago, a couple of women from his old parish at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral asked him to do something about Jean-Paul. The man who spent his days inside the cathedral had recently acquired a foul odour.

"I just asked him to come into the basement and take his shoes off because I had this idea that that was the origin of the smell."

Jean-Pierre Couturier says the work gives him time to think, punctuating a busy week. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Couturier realized Jean-Paul had gangrene and called an ambulance. The priest began to think about how people on the street wear their shoes days at a time.

Jean-Paul probably had his sneakers on for a couple of weeks, Couturier figured, while thinking to himself that many people get rid of their shoes as soon as a hole starts to form in the sole or when laces start to fray.

'Still in perfectly good condition'

"A lot of people do get rid of shoes that are still in perfectly good condition," the priest said. "They're good for a couple of kilometres, still."

Couturier started asking asking shoe stores if they'd give him the used shoes customers would leave behind. Now, he says he receives shoes from 20 different sources.

He used to bring the shoes to his good friend, Ghyslain Antil, whose cobbling practice is in Place Ville-Marie.

Couturier would ask for advice on repairing them and eventually tried it himself.

Working alone no more

A few people have volunteered to help Couturier this year since he's spoken out about it. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

For years, he worked quietly in the basement, restoring footwear once destined for the landfill.

But since Couturier has spoken about it publicly this year, he's gotten some helpers to chip away at the seemingly never-ending piles of soles.

Couturier gives the shoes to the Maison du Père homeless shelter on René-Lévesque Boulevard, which passes them onto its clients.

Though the priest doesn't typically meet the people who receive his shoes, "I've recognized a few pairs of boots on the street," he says.