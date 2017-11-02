The very first Club Med ski resort in Canada is coming to Quebec's Charlevoix region.

Later today, the company, along with representatives from various levels of government, is expected to announce it is building a resort at the foot of Le Massif de Charlevoix ski hill.

In March, Groupe Le Massif and the directors of Club Med announced they came to an agreement for a $120 million project that would include a 300-room hotel.

Club Med already has ski centres in the Alps and Asia and had been looking for a North American destination for several years.

André Roy, the director of Quebec City's tourism office, says he believes the resort will attract a new clientèle to the Charlevoix region, and that those tourists will also likely spend money in larger cities like Montreal and Quebec City.

The new resort is expected to create some 400 jobs in the region.