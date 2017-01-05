Details are emerging about the death of Clinton Munkittrick, the 26-year-old man from North Hatley, Que., who drowned in the early hours of New Year's Day on Koh Phangan, an island in southeast Thailand.

Munkittrick's death occurred during a New Year's countdown party on Haad Rin beach that was attended by about 20,000 people.

A local tourist police officer who identified himself as "Den" told CBC News that Munkittrick, who had travelled to the island known as a backpackers' paradise with his twin brother, drowned while swimming off Haad Rin beach.

A medical professional at the island's Bangkok hospital, located eight kilometres from the beach, said Munkittrick was brought in for treatment around 1 a.m.

The man, who didn't identify himself, said he was the one who tried to revive Munkittrick, but he was unsuccessful.

Thailand's Bangkok Post newspaper reported that strong winds caused high waves in the island's surrounding waters, and that authorities had banned swimming as a result.

Fireworks 'malfunctions' at beach party reported

​In several videos posted on the Bangkok-based Khaosod English news site, a stream of fireworks can be seen raining sparks down on party-goers gathered on Haad Rin beach.

People in the crowd can be heard screaming as they try to escape the sparks.

According to eyewitness Andrew Hart, party-goers ran toward the water to take cover.

"There were fireworks malfunctions at the event which caused many people to flee to the sea, large crowds in fact – which I was also caught in," Hart wrote to the CBC.

Another eyewitness posted a video of the event to Twitter and described "people stampeding."

The worst #FullMoonParty after they shoot fireworks into the crowd that have burnt people! People on the floor passed out people stampeding pic.twitter.com/7KeGp1AgD6 — @lucy_coyle

It isn't yet clear if Munkittrick was one of the people who took cover from the sparks, or if he was swimming near the beach prior to the incident.

In a Facebook post, family members confirmed that Clinton's twin brother Patrick has returned home.