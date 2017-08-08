The tiny village of North Hatley in Quebec's Eastern Townships will play host to a high-profile political family from across the border starting this weekend.

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, their daughter Chelsea and their two grandchildren are planning to stay at Manoir Hovey, sources tell Radio-Canada.

The Clintons are expected to arrive at the exclusive resort on Sunday and stay until Aug. 19. They will be housed in one of the suites away from the main building.

Hovey Manor, located in the village of North Hatley, recently placed 19th on a list of the world's finest hotels by Travel & Leisure Magazine. (Hovey Manor)

The U.S. Secret Service visited the resort, which spans some 35 acres on the shores of Lake Massawippi, for a security check last week.

Manoir Hovey recently placed 19th on a list of the world's finest hotels by Travel & Leisure Magazine.

It is accustomed to receiving high-profile guests. In 2003, then-French president Jacques Chirac visited with his wife.

Hillary Clinton's memoir What Happened, which details her failed presidential bid, is due out Sept. 12.