Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions will not pursue criminal charges against the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a cyclist on Mount Royal last year.

The provincial Crown's office issued a statement Wednesday saying that the driver's actions did not constitute dangerous driving under the Criminal Code.

"Recklessness, simple negligence, or an error of judgment are insufficient for an individual to [be held] be criminally responsible," the statement reads.

Clément Ouimet, 18, a promising road cyclist, was coming down the mountain on Oct. 4, 2017, just south of the lookout on Camillien-Houde when an SUV travelling ahead of him suddenly made an illegal U-turn.

He suffered a fatal head injury in the ensuing crash.

Cyclists raise their arms during the minute of silence held in honour of Clément Ouimet before a memorial bike ride. (Sara King-Abadi/CBC)

The 59-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.