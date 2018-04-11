Class action lawsuit to fight Montreal airport noise pollution gets go-ahead

A group of homeowners who live along the flight paths of Montreal's Trudeau International Airport say they're thrilled the class action lawsuit request they filed has been authorized to go forward.

The lawsuit targets the airport authority, the federal Ministry of Transport and Nav Canada, the company that runs Canada's civil air navigation service.

"The noise is intolerable," said Pierre Lachapelle, president of the citizen group Les Pollués de Montréal-Trudeau, which represents residents all over the island — from Dorval to Saint-Michel and Ahuntsic.

"The people have had enough."

The group says the noise made by airplanes flying over their homes is ruining their quality of life.

They say they have to double-pane their windows, and often can't hear the television in their own homes.

According to airport authority Aéroports de Montréal, the highest noise level in 2015 was 63 decibels, recorded in Dorval.

Other neighbourhoods, including Saint-Laurent, Town of Mont-Royal, Pointe-Claire and Ahuntsic, had readings ranging from 38 decibels to 59 decibels.

According to the World Health Organization, people should not be exposed to more than 55 decibels. The Canadian standard is 65 decibels.

Lawyer Gérard Samet, right, said he considers the go-ahead a big victory. (Radio-Canada)

In the past, the group's members asked for a flight curfew to be set from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to reduce noise levels.

The class action go-ahead, granted by Justice Chantal Tremblay, means the airport and the ministry must hand over information, including takeoff and landing practices as well as statistics on airplane noise.

Gérard Samet, the lawyer representing the group, said he considers the go-ahead a big victory.

"This judgment is an extremely new development. Before aeronautical activities were strictly overseen by the federal government," said "Now, they can no longer be ignored by [civil] law."