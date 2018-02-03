The City of Montreal has sold the historic Snowdon Theatre, which was ravaged by a fire in 2016, to a private company for $1.6 million.

One condition applies, though — the private company whose proposal was accepted must maintain the classic art deco facade and iconic Snowdon Theatre sign.

The building, which opened as a theatre in 1937, is owned by the the city and has been vacant for several years.

After the 2016 fire, for which three teenagers were charged with arson, the inside of the original theatre is not salvegable.

"The building has a certain heritage value," said Marvin Rotrand, the city councillor for the Snowdon district.

Out of three proposals, the city's executive committee accepted the offer from the highest bidder, according to Rotrand.

Rotrand said the selling price is more or less the same thing the city paid when it initially purchased the building.

Housing expected

A considerable amount of the property is expected to be turned into housing, he said.

"When there's a viable project that the city is able to foster housing, recuperate its money, and the building takes new life, I'm entirely in favour," Rotrand said.

Conversion is expected to begin next autumn, and will take about a year to complete, he added.

"The first new residents are going to move in late in 2019."

Before anything is finalized, the proposal must go through the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough's urban planning committee, which Rotrand said will probably happen in the next couple months.