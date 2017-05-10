After angry protests by cyclists, there is now hope that the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack on Montreal's Île Notre-Dame could be open, at least on some days, this summer.

The Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) — the paramunicipal agency that runs the park on Île Sainte-Hélène and Île Notre-Dame — met Wednesday afternoon with several partners, including City of Montreal officials, cycling groups and the STM, to try to come to a solution.

The proposal on the table is to keep the track open for 41 days this season, from the time the Grand Prix ends in mid-June until Sept. 4.

People would have access to the entire track, except for the hairpin section.

The news comes weeks after it was announced that the racetrack would be closed to cyclists, inline skaters and pedestrians all summer to accommodate a private promoter.

Cyclists are upset they were never consulted about the city's plan to temporarily close the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack to make way for big events. (CBC)

Angry cyclists protested at Montreal City Hall in April, presenting council with a petition damning the closure and calling for a solution.

The SPJD is undertaking several large-scale projects in the park, including a 65,000-seat amphitheatre being built at request of event promoter Evenko.

There will be seven major events on the island this summer, including the Grand Prix and major concerts such as Osheaga, Guns N' Roses and Metallica.

The track would need to be closed while crews set up and dismantle equipment on the site.

"It's the first time that we have so many major events on the site," said SPJD spokesperson Geneviève Boyer.

"In April, when we made the decision [to close the track] we wanted to be very prudent," Boyer said, adding that the SPJD is now looking at ways to keep the track open for cyclists on days when crews won't be working.

Cycling groups such as Vélo Québec are pleased with the proposal, saying it's a step in the right direction.

"The least we can say is that the SPJD has done its homework. From a scenario that did not suit anyone last week, we are now on the following proposition ... which is a significant step forward," the group said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The SPJD says it still has to go over the proposal with its partners before confirming any plans.

A confirmation is expected within the coming days.

Aquatic complex closed

The aquatic complex on Île Sainte-Hélène will still be closed for the season, a decision that also sparked outrage when it was first announced earlier this spring.

Boyer told CBC that the planned construction work will cause too much dust, noise and vibrations, making it unsafe to keep the outdoor pools open this season.