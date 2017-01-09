Cinéma du Parc is ramping up its fundraising campaign to make much-needed renovations.

​The indie theatre, located at 3575 Parc Avenue, is known for showing local and alternative films.

The goal is to raise $100,000 to upgrade the cinema's auditoriums.

Mario Fortin, who took over management of Cinéma du Parc four years ago, said he's planning between $400,000 and $500,000 in upgrades over the next four years.

The fundraising campaign began last October with the issuing of community bonds, a way for non-profits and charities to raise cash while offering investors a small return.

Mario Fortin took over management of Cinéma du Parc four years ago. (Radio-Canada)

Fortin, who is also the head of Cinéma Beaubien, said community organizations issuing these kinds of bonds is still relatively new in Quebec, but there are a few rules.

For example, they must be sold person to including that of not using a broker.

"We have to sell from person to person. But it is, above all, the opportunity to support a beautiful project," he said.

"It is a gesture of solidarity."

The first phase of renovations, which began four years ago, changed the projection system to digital and upgraded the ticketing system at a cost of $407,000.

The second phase of the renovation is to replace the 500 seats at a cost of $300 each, as well as all the carpets.

Community bonds issued in the amount of $500 each have a maturity of five years and are not redeemable before maturity, but can be transferred after three years and will yield two per cent return.

A maximum of 20 bonds can be purchased per investor, who must sign a confidentiality agreement.

Cinéma du Parc is one of the few remaining indie theatres in Montreal. Excentris, located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, closed its doors in 2015, citing financial difficulties.