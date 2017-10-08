About 109 patients from Montreal's Hôpital Saint-Luc are being moved just down the street to the new Université de Montréal hospital centre, CHUM, today.

For those seeking emergency services, hospital spokesperson Irène Marcheterre advised to avoid using the emergency rooms at either hospital involved in today's transfer.

Saint-Luc's emergency room has been closed since 5 a.m., but the CHUM's has been opened.

"We had the first emergency patient at the CHUM this morning around 5:25 a.m., but we continue to ask the population to avoid the emergency room of the new hospital so our teams can concentrate on the patient transfer and be available for their needs," said Marcheterre.

Families seeking care are asked to avoid coming to the CHUM until after 3 p.m.

Babies, intensive care patients among those moving

The move started at 7 a.m., and the first patients — a mother and her baby — were greeted by Quebec humourist Yvon Deschamps, a former spokesperson for the CHUM foundation.

"He wanted to open the door of the hospital to the new patients," Marcheterre said.

Five babies are being transferred today, along with four patients in intensive care.

Patients will have their health evaluated by nurses before leaving Hôpital Saint-Luc and after arriving at the CHUM, which is just a block and a half south. Command centres have been set up at each end.

Close to 600 staff are on hand to make sure the move goes smoothly, and the operation should be finished by around noon.

More hospital transfers coming up

The Hôpital Saint-Luc, located at St-Denis Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard downtown, is slated to be demolished.

This intensive transfer of patients is the first of three upcoming moves to the new superhospital — Hôtel-Dieu on St-Urbain Street and Notre-Dame on Sherbrooke Street will also have patients transferred to the new location, on Nov. 5 and Nov. 23 respectively.

The $3-billion complex, located behind the current Hôpital Saint-Luc site, will absorb patients in the French-language teaching hospital network.