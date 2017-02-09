Christopher Pattichis, the founder of a daycare in Brossard and Lasalle, who was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography, says he is not only innocent — he is also a victim.

"I am not guilty of what these charges imply, and moreover feel that I am a victim of internet hacking and spamming. I have never been involved in anything even remotely associated with these accusations," Pattichis, 42, said in a statement released to the media Thursday.

"I was spammed via social media [in] a series of illicit, grotesque and disturbing images. This occurred while I was sleeping. When I woke up to find my Facebook and OneDrive had been blocked, I had realized that these images had been registered in my smart phone."

Pattichis's statement went on to say that he deleted the images, but they were automatically linked to a cloud-drive. He said he notified the social media sites that he had been spammed.

"I have made [a] detailed statement to the police with regards to this matter, and have surrendered all my electronic equipment for forensic analysis."

Pattichis was arrested Wednesday morning, when police raided his Brossard home. His electronics were seized.

Pattichis, who is the founder of Les Canaries daycare in Brossard and Les Canaries 2 in Lasalle, has stepped down from his duties.

"I chose to do so as a matter of etiquette, in order to protect the daycare and reassure parents," Pattichis said in his statement.

"I wish the public to know that I deplore and abhor all forms of child abuse, including any form of child pornography. In my 14-year career in childcare, I have always made safety and security my administration's top priority."

After Pattichis was arrested at his Brossard home Wednesday morning, Longueuil police spoke out to reassure the daycare's parents. A police spokeswoman said he was never alone with any child and the pictures seized were not photographs of any children from the daycare.

Parents upset

CBC met with several parents Wednesday evening, as they were picking up their children from his Lasalle daycare.

Some said they were upset to learn about the charges through the media and will no longer send their children to the daycare.

"I'm looking for a new daycare and I will inform them that my daughter will no longer be at the daycare anymore. This will be her last day there," said Shannon Mitchell.

Pattichis's daycares have made headlines before.

In January, a daycare worker at Les Canaries 2 was fired for hitting a child.

Meanwhile, in 2012, two directors from his chain of daycares "G-Souriant" were accused of hitting an employee.