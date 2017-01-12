Christmas tree pick-up is still underway in Montreal, but it's too late for Montrealers living in seven boroughs:

Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Outremont.

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Montreal North.

Anjou.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Residents of the above boroughs still have the option of dropping their Christmas trees off at one of the seven ecocentres located in Montreal.

In boroughs that are still picking up trees, collection days vary.

Details for each borough can be found here.

The City of Montreal says Montrealers should not wrap Christmas trees in plastic when putting them out for pickup. This tree was spotted on St. Hubert Street in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Dos and don'ts to recycle your Christmas tree:

Do remove decorations.

All decorations and hooks must be removed from the tree.

Be aware of snow removal schedules. If snow removal signs are posted, you may need to move the tree out of the way. This is not the case in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

In the event of a storm it's best to consult your borough's website.

Do not plastic-wrap your tree.

Do not block the sidewalk.

Do not place the tree upright in the snow, as it may not be obvious it's waiting to be recycled.

The City of Montreal says all decorations should be removed from Christmas trees before they're put out for pickup. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

​ Trees become wood chips, wind breaks

In Montreal, the Christmas trees collected are sent to three companies under contract with the city. Those companies use the trees to make wood chips, which are eventually used as fuel.

Trees collected in other cities, such as Beaconsfield, use the wood chips in parks and green spaces.

Pointe-Claire converts Christmas trees into wood chips or compost, and Dollard-des-Ormeaux sets up the trees around ice rinks to shield skaters from the wind.

Senneville keep the best trees to use as decorations during its winter carnival in February, and the rest are turned into wood chips and distributed to residents who want them.