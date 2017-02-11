The smell of chocolate is filling the Marché Bonsecours this weekend.

Je t'aime en chocolat brings together the province's best in the industry.

Each has a unique brand and they also have unique stories.

Luciana Juca's hands are her life. She's a physiotherapist by day, but at night her hands are rolling brigadeiros -- a Brazilian chocolate dessert Juca makes with her son.

Luciana Juca is a physiotherapist by day, but a chocolatier by night. (CBC)

"I am very very proud because I pass my traditions for my childrens. It's very important for me," Juca says. "Brigadeiro is part of my life, my history, to Brazil and Canada."

Marc Chieccio loved to play with marbles on the street as a boy. As an adult, he turns them into treats.

The tradition has become a family affair.

"You have different colour of marbles with different flavours," says Chieccio's daughter Fannie.

At the Cabane à pommes kiosk, the experience is completely in the hands of the sampler.

Visitors can roast a brochette of marshmallows and waffles over a fire, then drizzle it with chocolate.

The master chocolatiers will be sharing their life stories and their chocolate at Marché Bonsecours until Sunday.