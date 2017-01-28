According to the Chinese lunar calendar, Saturday marks the start of a new year — meaning the Year of the Monkey is out and the Year of the Rooster is in.

Each year carries the energy of one of the Chinese zodiac's 12 animal signs.

According to Chinese Montrealer Lori Feng, who moved to Montreal in 1997 from Tianjin near Beijing, rooster years are known for their wake-up calls and hard work.

She said in preparation for Chinese New Year, people typically clean their houses to get ready for spring.

In China, the tradition includes the entire family getting together to have a reunion dinner where they eat fish, sticky rice and dumplings.

"The family sits at a table and makes the dumplings together," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

They put a coin in one of the dumplings and the tradition says whoever gets it will have a good year.

In honour of the holiday, a lantern festival is taking place in Montreal's Chinatown starting at 5 p.m.