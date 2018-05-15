Montreal mayor ices plan to install public toilet in Chinatown pavilion

Following a flurry of criticism, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced the city's suspending the construction of a public self-cleaning toilet inside the pavilion in Chinatown's Sun Yat Sen Park until further notice.

"Obviously, now, there's no consensus," the mayor said Tuesday at Montreal City Hall.

Parts of the tiny park on the corner of Clark and La Gauchetière streets are already fenced off, and construction is well underway.

However, Plante said the city will meet representatives from Chinatown before deciding on the fate of this particular public toilet.

"If it creates tension within this community, we're not going to go through with it," Plante said.

The controversy began earlier this month, as the City of Montreal unveiled several of the new self-cleaning, free public washrooms it has planned for a dozen locations across the city.​

Construction has already begun to install the bathroom facility in the pavilion at Sun Yat Sen Park. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

Chinatown community members spoke out against the plan to build a bathroom in the stylized Chinese pavilion in the park — a public square used for community gatherings and ceremonial events, now partly blocked by metal fencing and gravel.

Local merchants and community members say they weren't consulted about the plan, waking up one day to find the ground had already been broken.

"We are very upset," said Wilson Wong, president of the Chinese Association of Montreal, on May 6.

"The Chinese people and the local residents and merchants are really against it."