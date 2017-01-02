Former Montrealer Alhan Rahimi took inspiration from the influx of Syrian refugees into Canada last year for her new children's book, Yara, My Friend From Syria.

Rahimi's story follows the adventures of a fictional Syrian girl called Yara, on her first day of school in Canada.

Rahimi says she noticed that few writers had tackled the subject of incoming Syrian refugees in a way that was accessible to children, in this case, three to seven-year-olds.

"I really think that children are mature in ways that they can understand these things that are happening around us if they are told in a children's language," she told CBC Montreal.

Rahimi, who also works as an Arabic translator, says it's the first in a series of books she hopes will hold valuable lessons for children.

"This book is trying to emphasize two main goals. The first one is to plant good qualities in children and the second is to increase their awareness of global affairs."

She hopes Yara's story will resonate with kids from all walks of life.

"I think Yara is every child who had to leave their home," said Rahimi.