Children cut themselves and each other in apparent 'game' in remote Quebec First Nation

A handful of children were the first to take blades out of their pencil sharpeners, sticking the corners into the bottom of their hands to make cuts a few millimetres long.

By the end of Wednesday afternoon, dozens had followed suit, mostly because someone had dared them.

Nathalie Dominique, the principal of elementary Seskitin School in Wemotaci, an Atikamekw community of 1,300 about 400 kilometres north of Montreal, talked to students the next day and found that 60 boys and girls, a few some as young as seven, had cut their hands below their thumbs, or their ankles.

The principal said most of the children involved are in Grade 6.

For a handful of the students, aged 11 or 12, it was "a cry for help," Dominique said, while the majority were acting on a dare.

"It was like, 'Are you game enough to do it?'" Dominique told CBC News.

Wemotaci First Nation is a community of about 1,300 people in Quebec's Mauricie region, about 400 kilometres north of Montreal. (CBC)

The school mobilized social workers and alerted the local health and social service agencies of the situation, she said.

"I know that there are some youngsters who are suffering, and living through some things, so that's why we wanted to put a safety net around those children," Dominique said.

She said that, as a parent, it was upsetting to see the handful of children who had no other way to show their hurt than to inflict pain on themselves.

It was also upsetting, she said, to see how many children lacked the self-confidence to refuse to turn self-harm into a game.

"It was kind of a pact," Grand Chief Constant Awashish, the head of the tribal council for all three Atikamekw communities in Quebec, said Friday.

"Someone was daring another person to cut themselves, and if he was not brave enough to do it, then someone else would have to do it."

Get medical attention for kids, school asks

The school has asked parents whose children have injuries to seek medical attention, citing "the risk of infection due to the fact that the blades are unclean and shared between the young people."

It also urged parents to talk with their children and to be open to the emotions they might be experiencing.

The school said "the students' distress and their understanding of the situation" were among its concerns.

Awashish said the incident is "very deeply saddening" for the community.

"It's very worrying for the community and also everybody around," he said.

It is goose-hunting season in the region, and the children have next week off for the goose hunt and other cultural activities.