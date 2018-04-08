Children with autism get airport practice run in Montreal

While a long, transatlantic flight is not easy for most travelers, it can be especially daunting for kids and teens with autism.

Nick Katalifos and his family are preparing for a trip to Greece this summer after several years of avoiding travel.

"That's a big trip, it's a lengthy trip, and we want to make sure that Manoli is prepared for it," Katalifos said of his 16-year-old son, Manoli.

Sunday, Montreal's Trudeau Airport organized a special morning where people with autism could go to the check-in counter, then through security and finally, find their seats on the airplane.

Manoli, a student at Montreal's Giant Steps School for children and adults with autism, was among hundreds of people signed up to participate in the exercise.

The families went through all the steps involved with catching a flight, including waiting in line at the check-in counter and getting their tickets. (CBC)

"It's really positive to have a run-through like this where they get to experience it so that when they actually do travel, they've already had the experience and they know what to expect at the airport," Katalifos said.

"It really helps to bring down the anxiety levels."

Some children, however, found the practice run too overwhelming and started screaming and crying, so they needed to be taken off the plane.

Long waits a challenge

This was the sixth year that Giant Steps has organized the airport practice run in partnership with the Montreal airport, said Marla Cable, the school's resource and training centre coordinator.

Cable said many families don't even try to travel for fear of what can happen.

For many adults and children with autism, waiting for long periods of time is the most challenging part of catching a flight, she said.

"You don't know how long you're going to be there, so there's that sort of unexpectedness to it all," she said.

Sensory overload can also pose a challenge, with so many sights, smells and sounds at a busy airport.

The event aims "to help families understand what part of traveling is difficult for their child so that they can be better prepared for real travel," she said.

About 300 people took a test run at Montreal's airport on Sunday to help children and adults on the autism spectrum practice for a typical visit to the airport. (CBC)

A good experience

In the past, waiting has posed the biggest challenge for Manoli, said his father.

His son also had trouble at the end of past flights, when all the passengers get up at once to get off the plane, Katalifos said.

But he said listening to classical music helps make Manoli more comfortable in stressful situations.

"[We] went through customs, went through the security check, just boarded. So far, so good. It's going really well," Katalifos said, from a seat on the plane next to his son.

"It's getting easier," Katalifos added at the end of Sunday's event, which concluded around noon.

"Today he showed us that he's ready and he can do it. He's matured quite a bit. We're ready to go for our trip this summer."