Conservatives hoping Quebec nationalist vote will win them hotly disputed byelection

A federal byelection Monday in Quebec is shaping up as a test of the new Conservative strategy of drawing Quebec nationalists, who voted Bloc Québécois or NDP in the past, into their fold.

The race in s Chicoutimi—Le Fjord riding is hotly-contested, with Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh, leaders of the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties, as well as Bloc Québécois president Mario Beaulieu, all campaigning in the riding on Thursday.

The Conservatives are counting on the defection of Michel Gauthier, who was Bloc MP for the neighbouring riding of Roberval, Bloc House Leader in Parliament and briefly Bloc Québécois leader.

Gauthier has given up on the goal of Quebec independence in joining the Conservatives.

He says the Liberals and NDP want to centralize power in Ottawa and only the Conservatives respect Quebec's jurisdiction.

"It is very good for us," Conservative candidate Richard Martel told Radio-Canada. "People are joining with us."

Martel favours "a strong Quebec in a Canada we love."

"I am a nationalist, federalist," he said.

A Segma Recherche poll for Radio-Canada and the daily newspaper Le Quotidien suggests Martel enjoys a strong lead.

As former coach of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Saguenéens de Chicoutimi, Martel is well-known and well-liked in the riding.

In fact, Martel is more popular than Andrew Scheer, said Dominik Fortin, a local radio host who has been following the race.

The Conservative leader from Saskatchewan is not as fluent the French as his predecessor Stephen Harper.

But Scheer made a well-received appearance on Tout le monde en parle, the Radio-Canada's primetime Sunday night talk show, credited with giving the NDP's Jack Layton a boost in the 2011 election.

Who's who?

Still, when people see Scheer campaigning with Martel, they say, "Who is that guy with Richard Martel?" Fortin, the morning host of KYK 95,7 Radio X in Saguenay, told Radio-Canada.

Former Bloc Québécois leader Michel Gauthier standing with Conservative members at a Tory meeting in Saint-Hyacinthe, May 12, 2018. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

Lina Boivin, a local business woman, remains largely unknown, Fortin said.

Boivin joined Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau Thursday at the start of the Grand Défi Pierre Lavoie, a 1,000-kilometre bicycle trek across the province.

When Boivin is with Trudeau, Fortin said, the crowd reaction is, "Who is that woman with Justin Trudeau?"

Trudeau is a political "rock star" in the region, he said, and his support for the region's key aluminum smelting industry, including his standing up to the bullying tactics by the U.S. president, have not gone unnoticed.

But Martel is a local star and he started campaigning in December, shortly after Denis Lemieux, elected as the riding's Liberal MP in the 2015 election, resigned for "family reasons."

Liberals got late start

Boivin only started her campaign in the spring.

Chicoutimi—Le Fjord has voted Liberal, Conservative and Social Credit in the past and was held by the Bloc before 2011 when the NDP Orange Wave elected 59 Quebec MPs, including in Chicoutimi—Le Fjord.

Éric Dubois, the NDP candidate this time, is hoping Singh can give his chances a lift.

"Under his turban, there are ideas, and they are good ideas," Dubois told Le Quotidien.

The Segma poll June 7-11, with a sampling of 402 voters, had a margin of error of 4.9 per cent.

The NDP's share of decided voters was 6.2 per cent.

Catherine Bouchard-Tremblay, candidate for the embattled Bloc Québécois, scored 8.7 per cent

"People know me," the Liberal candidate Boivin insists.

But the poll gave her 20 per cent to Martel's 36.3 per cent.

Boivin says the Liberal government has been good for families and has created 600,000 jobs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to workers and reporters at a news conference during a visit of the Rio Tinto AP60 aluminum plant Monday, March 12, 2018 in Saguenay Que. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, left, and Dubuc MNA Serge Simard, right, look on. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

The push for legalization of marijuana has been a byelection issue, with Boivin saying it is to better to legalize the drug "to protect our children," while Martel points to the conflict between Ottawa and the province.

The Quebec assembly adopted a law prohibiting home-grown marijuana, while Ottawa insists that its law, allowing home-grown pot, takes precedence.

Trudeau also opposes Quebec's efforts to collect all income tax in the province, saying 1,000 jobs at the Jonquière income tax centre would be in danger.

Martel replied that the Quebec assembly has voted a unanimous motion calling for the province to collect all federal and provincial income taxes.

"When Quebec votes something unanimously, we should listen," Martel said.