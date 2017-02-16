Saguenay police say they have found a man who was spotted at the Chicoutimi hospital armed with a knife, and he isn't dangerous.

Almost two dozen police officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after a security guard saw the man on a security camera and called 911.

Hospital staff also reported seeing the man, who is not a hospital patient, in a wing dedicated to psychiatric services and the family medicine clinic.

He was wearing a dark green tuque, swimming goggles and camouflage pants and had a long knife tied to a work belt.

Officers are searching the entire neighbourhood as well as the hospital. Police were not letting anyone leave the hospital but have since lifted the security perimetre.

The man was located around 12:30 p.m., walking with his knife.

It's the second time in less than a week the police have been called to the hospital to deal with a call of this nature.

Last Friday, a psychiatric patient showed up at the hospital wearing a belt with what looked like detonators attached to it.

It was later determined the belt was harmless.