Two teenagers are being questioned by Quebec provincial police after reports someone was seen carrying a firearm near a high school west of Montreal.

Chêne-Bleu High School, located in Pincourt, on Île Perrot, was briefly locked down as a precaution, with students confined to their classrooms.

Sûreté du Québec spokeswoman Sgt. Joyce Kemp said police seized a pellet gun in the area.

Police received the tip shortly before noon.