Four people, including three members of the same family, are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 30 West near Châteauguay, south of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said that around 12:15 a.m. ET, a car entered the highway in the wrong direction and collided with a car travelling westbound just before exit 35.
The car travelling the wrong way had three people inside, a couple in their 80s and a 15-year-old boy. One of the people in their 80s was the driver, Thibaudeau said. All three died.
They were from the same family, but Thibaudeau could not confirm the nature of their relationship.
The other vehicle was carrying four women and one man. They were heading to Ontario, Thibaudeau said. The front passenger, a 56-year-old woman, died.
The other passengers were seriously injured, sustaining broken bones and other injuries, but are expected to survive after they were taken to a nearby hospital.
The westbound side of the highway was closed for about six hours in the area, but has since reopened.
Thibaudeau said investigators were at the scene overnight trying to determine exactly what happened. They are looking into whether speed or a lack of visibility may have played a part in the crash, although Thibaudeau said conditions appeared to be good around the time the crash occurred.
Investigators will also meet with witnesses, he said.
In 2015, two people died following a similar crash in the same area.
Last year, a 36-year-old woman died in a head-on collision on the same highway, but further east, near Candiac.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.