Four people, including three members of the same family, are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 30 West near Châteauguay, south of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said that around 12:15 a.m. ET, a car entered the highway in the wrong direction and collided with a car travelling westbound just before exit 35.

The car travelling the wrong way had three people inside, a couple in their 80s and a 15-year-old boy. One of the people in their 80s was the driver, Thibaudeau said. All three died.

They were from the same family, but Thibaudeau could not confirm the nature of their relationship.

4 dead, 4 injured in violent Quebec wrong-way crash0:41

The other vehicle was carrying four women and one man. They were heading to Ontario, Thibaudeau said. The front passenger, a 56-year-old woman, died.

The other passengers were seriously injured, sustaining broken bones and other injuries, but are expected to survive after they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The westbound side of the highway was closed for about six hours in the area, but has since reopened.

Thibaudeau said investigators were at the scene overnight trying to determine exactly what happened. They are looking into whether speed or a lack of visibility may have played a part in the crash, although Thibaudeau said conditions appeared to be good around the time the crash occurred.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash wound up on top of the highway's concrete divider. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Investigators will also meet with witnesses, he said.

In 2015, two people died following a similar crash in the same area.

Last year, a 36-year-old woman died in a head-on collision on the same highway, but further east, near Candiac.