Police officers, judges and other authority figures in Quebec should be allowed to wear religious symbols while carrying out their official functions, says the co-author of the province's landmark study on reasonable accommodation.

In an open letter published today in the Montreal daily La Presse, Charles Taylor writes that he no longer backs one of the central recommendations of the commission that he presided over with sociologist Gérard Bouchard.

The Bouchard-Taylor report, released in 2008 as part of an effort to quell concerns about the erosion of Quebec identity, suggested that public servants who exercise the coercive authority of the state be barred from wearing religious garb.

In practice, that would mean police, judges and prison guards couldn't wear head coverings such as Muslim hijabs or Sikh turbans, or ostentatious symbols such as Christian crucifixes.

But the political and social climate in Quebec has changed significantly since the report was released, Taylor argues in the letter, adding the recommendation is no longer necessary to promote harmony between Quebec's majority and minority populations.

Times have changed, Taylor says

Taylor points to the divisive debate over the Parti Québécois's failed charter of values, which he said illustrated how attempts to limit people's freedom can have a stigmatizing effect.

"The effect was felt, among other places, in the multiplication of aggressive incidents, especially against Muslims wearing the veil, ranging from hateful comments to assault in certain cases," Taylor writes.

Philosopher Charles Taylor, left, and sociologist Gérard Bouchard shake hands upon releasing their report in 2008. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

"The debate had the effect of attenuating or eliminating ... inhibitions, along with thickening the clouds of suspicion and concern around newcomers."

Taylor said that the shooting at a Quebec City mosque last month which left six men dead triggered a surge of good will towards religious minorities in the province.

The government should seek to consolidate that good will, he adds, by avoiding legislating what religious symbols people can wear.

'What Mr. Taylor is saying is very important'

Quebec's Liberal government is currently trying to pass a religious neutrality bill that would force Quebecers to give and receive public services with their faces uncovered. But the bill includes a provision for religious exemptions.

Opposition parties have appealed to the Bouchard-Taylor recommendation in recent days in an effort to wrangle concessions from the government.

Both the PQ and the Coalition Avenir Québec want the Liberals to include the ban on religious symbols in the bill.

Premier Philippe Couillard seized on Taylor's disavowal of the recommendation, framing it as support for his government's position.

"We were always opposed to discrimination based on clothing," Couillard told reporters on Tuesday.

"What Mr. Taylor is saying is very important. He is one of the commissioners. It allows us to see that when we have principles, we have to uphold them."